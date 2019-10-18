Smaaash Go-Kart Arcade Closes at Mall of America

Smaaash Entertainment USA, with its $12 million, 40,000-sq.-ft. go-karting and virtual reality gaming attractions closed in late September at Minnesota’s Mall of America, “seemingly overnight,” according to Twin Cities Business.

The magazine reported that a mall employee walked by the business on a Monday and saw patrons playing in the high-tech arcade, which was completely shuttered the following day, its signs removed from the façade. The India-based Smaaash is no longer on the Mall of America’s website and its own U.S. website is no longer active.

Last year, it was reported that the Minnesota Vikings were suing the company for defaulting on payment of a sponsorship agreement. They could not be reached for comment on either matter.