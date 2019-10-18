BullShooter 35 Tour Kicks Off in Florida

The first of the regional events for BullShooter’s 35th annual tour took place Sept. 13-15 at the Wyndham Orlando Resort in Florida, co-sponsored by Betson Florida, Legacy Coin and Premier Amusements Inc. The second was Sept. 27-29 at the Jackpot Junction Casino & Hotel in Morton, Minn., co-sponsored by AVS Companies and Moss Distributing. The BullShooter 35 Finals will take place May 21-25, 2020 in Chicago.

A total of $12,000 was awarded to winners during the Florida stop, plus entry cards to win a G3 home game at the finals. Among the winners were: Paula Murphy, who took home three championships – Women’s Doubles 301 with partner Tyler Meares, Mixed Cricket Doubles with Nick Selepec (who himself took first in the Pro Men’s Singles division) and Women’s Singles; Chris Sams, who won Pro Men’s Doubles with Brandon Asato and Pro Am Cricket with Seth Merrow; and Christopher Wilkinson and John Legnyel, who won in Men’s Doubles.

The same amount of cash was awarded to competitors in Minnesota, where players came from North and South Dakota, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Nebraska to compete in the qualifier’s 11 main events.

Vanessa Page and Patricia Pluff-Romero took home two championships together: Women’s Doubles 301 and Women’s Doubles Combo. John Jenkinson and Jacob Portinga, meanwhile, won a pair of their own in Men’s Doubles Cricket and Men’s Doubles 501.

A complete list of winners, and more information, is available at www.bullshooter.com.