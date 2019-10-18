Digital Centre Has Spooky Frames for Photo Booths

It’s the start of another holiday season, and Digital Centre wants to make sure its customers are covered. The photo booth manufacturer continuously updates their products with new themed frames and collages to support different holidays and festivities like Halloween, Christmas, New Year’s, Valentine’s Day, Easter and more.

Digital Centre’s creative department has been hard at work making the latest frames and collages for Halloween – now less than two weeks away. “These designs are there to help the customers capture all the spooky and frightening moments this Halloween,” the company said.

Owners of DC photo booths will be able to download the Halloween package at www.myphotocode.com. More information is available at www.dc-image.com.