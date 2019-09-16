Sacoa Busy in France, Thailand

Trending
RePlay Magazine
With its latest developments, Sacoa Debit Card System is heading to not only IAAPA Expo Europe this week (Sept. 16-19), but also the Thailand Amusement & Attraction Parks Expo (TAAPE) in Bangkok (Sept. 19-21).

On display will be their mobile app and mobile POS. The app allows customers to check playcard balance, purchase special offers and accumulate rewards. M-POS is a compact and portable system that supports RFID and magnetic playcard swipes, printing and game emulation.

Visit www.sacoacard.com for more information.

