Intercard an Award Finalist

Visit Intercard at Booth #1936 this week at the IAAPA Expo Europe, and you might see some newly-acquired hardware as the company is a finalist for a Park World Excellence award in the Best Ticketing & Access Control Product category for its Edge Mobile App Collection.

The company will be bringing its enhanced Europe, Middle East and Africa sales team to the show, consisting of Alberto Borrero (senior vice president of international sales and EMEA expert), Alex Orban, global business development manager. CEO Scott Sherrod will also be on hand.

To schedule demos at the show, contact [email protected] or [email protected].