Apple Industries Exhibiting

With its line of photo booths, Apple Industries will be at IAAPA Expo Europe at Booth #227. Marvel Adventure Lab, Photo Studio Deluxe, Photo Studio Prism, Face Place Movie Booth and Face Place Deluxe: Outdoor Edition will all be on display.

As will the company’s Print Budii, which it says is the world’s first self-serve photo print station that allows users to print images from their iOS and Android devices. Apple has themed one of those in a custom Paris wrap for the show.

More information is available at www.faceplacephoto.com.