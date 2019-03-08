Rhode Island Novelty Signs Pinnacle

A partnership between two industry leaders was announced at the F2 Conference this week. Rhode Island Novelty added Pinnacle Entertainment Group to its team for sales support and corporate development.

“We have a vision for advancing our company in the next five years,” said Bob Nowak, CEO of Rhode Island Novelty. “Looking forward has always served us well, and Pinnacle’s perspective on the marketplace will add to our team’s resources and capabilities.”

Pinnacle partner Howard McAuliffe added, “Understanding the powerful player that Rhode Island Novelty is in the redemption marketplace, along with its wide reach into amusement parks, retail and other industries, we think that they will be a great fit for our clients.

More information about the companies is available at www.rinovelty.com and www.grouppinnacle.com.