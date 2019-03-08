LaserTAG360 Aims to Educate

Creative Works hosted their largest-ever LaserTAG360 event last month, which is an educational boot camp started in 2011 for operators who want to add immersive attractions to their entertainment centers.

Held Feb. 4-6 in Indianapolis, the most recent event had more than 65 existing and aspiring operators in attendance. It kicked off with a keynote presentation from Jason Barnaby, founder of Fire Starters, Inc.

To learn more and register for the next LaserTAG360, held June 10-12, visit www.lasertag360.com.