BullShooter Into Tennessee

Arachnid’s BullShooter Tour continued its travels around the country with a recent stop at the Holiday Inn World’s Fair Park in Knoxville, Tenn. from Feb. 22-24.

The qualifier was co-sponsored by Betson Southeast, Legacy Coin Distributing and Player One Amusement Group. Players competed in 11 main events with more than $12,000 awarded in cash and plaques.

Joseph Walker was the weekend’s biggest winner, taking home three championships – 1st in Men’s Cricket Singles, Mixed Doubles Cricket with Kristy Nelson and Men’s Doubles 501 with Donovan Aromy. Jennifer Cleveland won the Women’s Singles event; partners Tammy Kasperzick and Tammie Hurley-York teamed to win Women’s Doubles; Stacey Reymer and Beth Elliott won the championship in Women’s Doubles Combo.

The BullShooter Finals are May 23-27, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Chicago (Rosemont). The next regional tourneys will be held in Georgia starting today (March 8) and Nebraska starting March 22..

A full list of winners and other information about the tour is available at www.bullshooter.com.