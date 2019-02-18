Really Into the Game

Sometimes, kids just can’t wait to win prizes at the arcade. Toddler Ezra Ingersoll is certainly one of them. Ezra, 2, decided to take matters into his own hands at the crane in an Alabama arcade – recently crawling into its prize door and getting stuck, according to Fox 10.

Unfortunately for Rotolo’s Pizzeria in Fairhope (near Mobile), there was no key on site and the machine had to be disassembled by the city’s police and fire departments. About 20 minutes later, Ezra emerged unscathed.

Mother Kelsey Ingersoll said Ezra is “very much the adventurer, but he hasn’t quite done anything like this before.” The family was invited back for a pizza on the house. And you guessed it, Ezra got to keep his prize.