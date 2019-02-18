Groundhog Day Getting a VR Expansion

Six more weeks of winter? Coming up! Tequila Works and Sony Pictures Virtual Reality are working together to produce Groundhog Day: Like Father, Like Son, a VR sequel based on the 1993 cult classic.

According to Digital Spy, the game will put players into a reoccurring day of the life of Phil Connors Jr., the son of Bill Murray’s character in the movie.

“We are not developing a new Groundhog Day movie,” said Jake Zim, senior VP of the Sony Pictures VR group. “This is us expanding the storyline into a new format.” Keep an eye out for other VR projects based on Sony movies new and old.