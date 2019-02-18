Trending
First Expo for InterFun

For U.K. “operators of FECs, adventure zones, play centers, arcades, amusement parks and visitor attractions,” the first InterFun Expo will be held in Leeds April 30-May 1.

Organized by InterGame’s FEC-focused publication InterFun, the Expo will feature products like laser tag, paintball, trampolines, arcade games, soft play and many others.

Bandai Namco Amusement Europe was the first to book a booth and take a chance on the new trade event.

“Bandai Namco clearly saw the benefits of a show dedicated to the play sector and we are extremely pleased that they have supported us with such a big stand,” said InterFun and InterGame Managing Director Christine Butterworth.

Interested exhibitors can email [email protected]for more information or visit www.interfunexpo.com.

