First Expo for InterFun

For U.K. “operators of FECs, adventure zones, play centers, arcades, amusement parks and visitor attractions,” the first InterFun Expo will be held in Leeds April 30-May 1.

Organized by InterGame’s FEC-focused publication InterFun, the Expo will feature products like laser tag, paintball, trampolines, arcade games, soft play and many others.

Bandai Namco Amusement Europe was the first to book a booth and take a chance on the new trade event.

“Bandai Namco clearly saw the benefits of a show dedicated to the play sector and we are extremely pleased that they have supported us with such a big stand,” said InterFun and InterGame Managing Director Christine Butterworth.

Interested exhibitors can email [email protected]for more information or visit www.interfunexpo.com.