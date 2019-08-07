Raw Thrills Launches Ad Kits for Games

The company behind Halo: Fireteam Raven and Injustice Arcade recently released advertising kits for operators of those games, according to Arcade Heroes.

Raw Thrills created the kits as a way for locations to help promote the games, both in store and online. Click here for Halo and click here for the Injustice kit. The links go to PDFs will all the details.

Arcade Heroes reports that Raw Thrills also plans on making advertising kits available for other games, too. The next two will likely be Nerf Arcade and Super Bikes 3. More information about the games themselves are at www.rawthrills.com.