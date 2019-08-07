Movie-Related Photo Booth Enjoys Summer Film Content

The Face Place Movie Photobooth from Apple Industries recently got a big-screen boost from some of the top summer films. The company recently released exclusively-licensed content from movies like Men in Black International, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Godzilla, among others.

Apple says the photo booth “embraces green screen technology to deliver an interactive photo booth experience like never before.” They’re constantly updating their offerings to include the most recent Hollywood blockbusters, usually provided by major studios like Sony Pictures and Warner Brothers.

Go to www.faceplacephoto.com to learn more about the selection.