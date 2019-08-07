Pin Expo Registration Open

A “pinball extravaganza 35 years in the making,” Pinball Expo 2019 is nearing. The 35th annual event will be held Oct. 16-19 at the Westin North Shore in Wheeling, Ill. Registration is now open.

Advanced admission packages are $175 each through Sept. 20 (after that, the price goes up to $210). A three-day pass for the Thursday through Saturday event is $90, and the Stern Pinball factory tour by itself will cost $60 each. Seminars are also available at that price per ticket.

With more than 500 pinball machines and video games set up for free play, Pinball Expo will also feature Australia’s Haggis Pinball showing their latest game, Quetzal Pinball showing theirs, an auction, plus more surprises to be announced ahead of the event, organizers say.

Visit www.pinballexpo.com for more information, including how to register. Also, read Hank Schlesinger’s Q&A with Pinball Expo organizer Rob Berk in the September issue of RePlay.