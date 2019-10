Get out your Oculus virtual reality headsets – the Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone will be live from his Runaway Tour at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Oct. 17.

Produced by Supersphere, Oculus says it’s a one-time event that only available via Oculus Venues. According to USA Today, Billie Eilish, Tenacious D and The Revivalists are among the musical acts who’ve been featured on the VR platform.

More information is available at www.oculus.com.