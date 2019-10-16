Middletown Sports Complex Installs Zone’s Helios2 System

The Middletown Sports Complex in the New Jersey city of the same name recently installed an 18-player Helios2 laser tag system from Laser Tag by Zone.

The venue offers a diverse array of sports and recreation, allowing kids to learn to skate, play ice hockey and swim. There’s also summer camp events and birthday parties hosted at the facility, which is about five miles from the Jersey Shore.

“We had a laser tag attraction at my previous job in Bridgewater,” commented Ali Roussos, owner of the complex. “We wanted a new attraction here and knew that laser tag would be ideal. We had worked with Zone for years and they were amazing to work with.”

More information is online at www.middletownsc.com and www.lasertag.com.