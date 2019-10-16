PS5 Coming in 2020

After six years since the release of Sony’s PlayStation 4, the company confirmed recently its plans to launch the PlayStation 5 next year – in time for the holiday season.

In a blog post, according to CNN, Sony said the new console will feature a redesigned controller with “haptic feedback and improved tactile sensations, such as rumbling and shaking, so that users can better feel what’s going on within a game.

“With haptics, you truly feel a broader range of feedback, so crashing into a wall in a race car feels much different than making a tackle on the football field,” wrote Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “You can even get a sense for a variety of textures when running through fields of grass or plodding through mud. One of our goals with the next generation is to deepen the feeling of immersion when you play games.”

Immersion is the key word these days in the location-based entertainment sphere as well. Will virtual reality experiences continue to grow in light of the new home machine? Only time will tell!