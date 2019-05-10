Rad Retrocade Coming Soon

A highly-anticipated arcade bar in Las Cruces, N.M., Rad Retrocade, is slated to open on the city’s Main Street next to the Rio Grande Theatre by early June.

The venue will have 44 video games from different eras, Pac-Man, Galaga, Mario Kart and Mortal Kombat among them. It’ll also feature vintage pinball machines, basketball shooting games and Skee-Ball, all arcade classics.

Owner Alex Macias, a former high school English teacher, grew up in the ‘80s and ‘90s, which is the basis for the arcade, according to the Alamogordo Daily News. He began collecting as an adult, hosting themed parties around his 19 video games and seven pinball machines.

The business is putting taking care of the final touches now, and you can follow along on their Facebook page.