AMOA Notre Dame Class XVIII Wraps Up

Eight participants of AMOA’s On Campus Education Program at the University of Notre Dame were awarded certificates of completion last weekend. Session topics included change management, building a high-performance team and insuring your business wisely.

Instructor Bil Murray providing information for a team building exercise.

This AMOA learning experience is a two-year, four-session program held twice in the fall in conjunction with the organization’s On the Road Education and twice in the spring at the University of Notre Dame. Registration is now being accepted for the next class, taking place this fall in the Chicago area.

More information is available at www.amoa.com.

Front row, from left: Michelle Lamont, Brian Reigle, Matthew Boyce, Chris Hale and Bob Burnham; Back row, from left: Yaroslav Sobko, Bryan Aune, Nathan Pollard, Jamie Meyer, Scott Dougherty and Lara Newberry.

 

