Putters Pushes into Waco

A mini-golf and arcade sports bar has made its way to Waco. Putters, which is celebrating its opening weekend May 3-5, had a soft opening starting April 26.

Their Facebook page shows video games like The Simpsons, Stargate, Frogger, Tekken 3 and more as they got ready for the game room floor. Their mini-golf course is full of ramps, bridges, mousetraps, bumps and loops, they say.

Visit www.putterswaco.com for more information or join them for opening weekend, where they’ll be serving “drinks as cold as your ex’s heart.” Sounds tempting.