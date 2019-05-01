Triotech Attraction at Tokyo Dome

Gan Gun Battlers recently opened at the Tokyo Dome City Attractions in Japan (an amusement park next to the Tokyo Dome stadium), according to Triotech.

Their attraction features two XD Dark Ride interactive theaters that have been themed in blue and yellow, each offering a distinct selection of Triotech exclusive movie tiles. On average, it’s brought in around 1,200 visitors per day since opening March 23. The facility is free to enter, and visitors pay per ride.

“Japan has always been a leader in media-based gaming, and we are very proud that Tokyo Dome City chose Triotech’s attractions,” said President and CEO Ernest Yale. “I had the pleasure to visit the park and it’s amazing. People are having a blast.”

Triotech has deployed more than 70 attractions in Asia over the past few years to FECs, amusement parks and with standalone attractions. The company, found online at www.trio-tech.com, will also be at the IAAPA Expo Asia in Shanghai from June 12-14 at Booth #1602.