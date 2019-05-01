Barcade Heads to Los Angeles

The Brooklyn-based arcade bar pioneer Barcade is opening its doors in Los Angeles’s Highland Park neighborhood on May 6, according to the company’s website.

The Eastsider says the retro game arcade will have 70 total games – 58 video games and 12 pinball machines – as well as 25 craft beers on the bar side of things. It’ll open up in a former Mexican restaurant, Arco Iris, which had been in the location for many years before it closed two years ago.

Barcade is a 21+ venue, but has occasional family days when customers can bring their children. The company is also slated to open a location in Detroit, according to its website, though no date is available.

More information can be found at www.barcade.com.