The VOID Releases Ralph Breaks VR

A leader in immersive virtual reality experiences, The VOID’s latest debut was Ralph Breaks VR, created in collaboration with ILMxLAB and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ popular Ralph Breaks the Internet film.

The VR technology has multi-sensory effects with Hollywood characters and storylines, “letting participants experience fully-immersive worlds that, until now, have only lived in the imagination,” according to a recent press release.

Players can have the Ralph virtual reality experience at The VOID locations in Anaheim, Calif.; Edmonton, Alberta; Glendale, Calif.; Las Vegas, Nev.; Orlando, Fla.; Santa Monica, Calif.; Toronto, Ontario; and West Plano, Texas.

More information on the latest projects is available at www.thevoid.com.