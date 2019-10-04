Pinball Madness in Banning

Join together pinball and Halloween, and what do you get? Pinball Madness – the 3-day event happening Oct. 18-20 at the Museum of Pinball in Banning, Calif.

With their 1,400 pinball machines and arcade games spanning all eras (including brand-new ones), the Museum of Pinball will set its games to free play with no quarters necessary. To get into the holiday spirit, there will be costume contests, entertainment, food and more – like the Halloween Tango Dance and a Haunted Fun House Maze.

A 3-day pass is $125, and single-day tickets range from $50-$65. Children get in for $20. Hours are 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday, Oct. 18; 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19; and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20.

For tickets and more information, go to www.pinballmadness.com.