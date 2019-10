A new bowling entertainment center in Santa Fe, N.M. – The Alley Lanes & Lounge – will have its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4. The 20,000-sq.-ft. facility opened to the public Sept. 2.

The Alley has 12 bowling lanes, an arcade with new and classic games, six billiards tables, three dart boards, two shuffleboard tables and bocce ball, according to the Los Alamos Daily Post.