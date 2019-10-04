Waterpark Trade Show Next Week in Orlando

Semnox, CenterEdge Software and The Locker Network will be among the companies exhibiting at the 39th Annual World Waterpark Association’s Symposium and Trade Show Oct. 7-10 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando.

Ahead of the show, Semnox – at Booth #138 – recently installed their Parafait RFID-based venue management platform at Splash Shack, an indoor “micro waterpark” in Cedar Park, Texas (www.splashshacktx.com).

CenterEdge will be at Booth #803 at the show, demonstrating their comprehensive waterpark software system that can “handle everything from sales to online party booking to special splash passes and more.” Schedule a time to meet with them at the show here.

The Locker Network, a company owned by the parent of LAI Games, will be at Booth #433 with its latest in electronic locker technology.

To learn more about the WWA Show, visit www.wwashow.org. Visit www.semnox.com, www.centeredgesoftware.com and www.thelockernetwork.com for more information about the three companies.