Pinball Lounge to Phoenix

Cobra Arcade Bar in downtown Phoenix will be opening a second business later this year in the area, a pinball lounge called Stardust.

According to the Phoenix New Times, the pinball-only Stardust Lounge will be located next to one of the city’s most popular live music destinations, The Van Buren. Cobra co-owner Ariel Bracamonte said the focus at the new place will be on pinball, but there will also be a fully-stocked bar, lounge seating and other nightlife elements like a DJ booth.

“There are already arcade bars around like Cobra that are more about video games and we wanted to have one that’s all pinball,” he said. “It’s going to be really great.” The spot has been in the works for more than a year already.

The 20 pinball machines that will be located there are out of Bracamonte’s personal collection.

To learn more about the existing business, visit www.cobraarcadebar.com.