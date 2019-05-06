Mattel-Brand FEC in the Works

World-famous toy chain Mattel has plans to create its first multi-branded entertainment centers featuring Barbie, Hot Wheels and Mega Construx.

According to Worldscreen, the centers will bring the popular brands to life by “combining physical and digital play, featuring immersive, hands-on activities and entertainment experiences.”

Geared toward families with children aged 4-10, various types of gaming and content will be available. The first center is a planned 25,000-sq.-ft. location in Toronto. Slated to open spring 2020, it would have themed areas for those three Mattel brands.

