Helios2 System at LaserLite

Zone Laser Tag recently installed a 26-player Helios2 system at the LaserLite Laser Tag facility in Bloomington, Ind., a jungle-themed standalone center that’s been operating since 2007 near Indiana University.

Owner Austin Reed said one of his favorite aspects of the new system was the “fat laser beam.” “It just looks cool in the arena,” he said. “Also, the processes were easy to manage, which is great when you’ve got teenagers working for you.”

Visit them at www.lasertagandfun.com and reach Zone Laser Tag at www.lasertag.com or call 866-966-3797.