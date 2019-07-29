ParadropVR Heading to Malaysia

The U.K.-based virtual reality company Frontgrid is installing its ParadropVR attraction this fall at Sky VR in Resorts World Genting, a massive complex in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It will be at their 400,000-sq.-ft. indoor entertainment space.

“Adrenaline-junkies of all ages will be able to experience the thrill of paragliding in a safe and fun environment when the immersive adventure attraction launches at Sky VR this autumn,” the company said. The installation will be branded as SkyGlider VR at the park, and is joining four other “premium VR attractions” that were chosen for the cutting-edge VR section of the park.

“To be chosen as one of the world’s top immersive experiences is a real honor and reflects the confidence leading entertainment brands have in our product,” said Frontgrid CEO Matt Wells.

The attraction is now installed or due to launch at location-based entertainment venues in seven countries around the world – in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The first one made its debut in spring 2018 at Universe Science Park in Denmark. The world-first ParadropVR City Flyer experience is also due to open this summer at the King Power Mahanakhon, the tallest building in Thailand. Information about the company is available at www.frontgrid.co.uk.