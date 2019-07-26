Big Buck Goes Big

The Big Buck World Championship, now in its 12th year, continues to push the limits of its annual celebration of all things Big Buck Hunter and Raw Thrills and Play Mechanix announced some big news: On August 7, ESPN will feature Big Buck World Championship XI as part of ESPN8: The Ocho presented by State Farm. Said the companies, “The Ocho will bring the arcade industry’s longest-running and most-watched Championship to viewers around the world.”

“The Big Buck World Championship brings players together from all over the world. Competition, community and cash. It is the premier Arcade esports event of the year!” said Play Mechanix President George Petro.

Airing on ESPN2 at 3 a.m. E.T., the 30-minute segment will highlight the Big Buck Hunter community and some of its most passionate players as they shoot their way to the finals in the 2018 Ladies’ Tournament and World Championship. Set your DVRs, watch it on ESPN2 or catch it on demand on the ESPN App.