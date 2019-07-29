Spin Zone Z Bumper Cars Making Canadian Impact

Fun Factor Fun Centre in Kamloops, British Columbia, is nearly finished with its extensive renovations, and one new attraction is already a big hit for them: The Spin Zone Z tubeless bumper cars from Amusement Products.

Installed in June, the fleet of five bumper cars occupies 474 sq. ft. of space, making them a popular attraction for operators, too. Amusement Products says it has high throughput in that relatively small footprint, and that the bumper cars are visually appealing with their variety of colors and flashing LED lights.

“They look great and the customers love them,” said Arthur Loring, general manager of Fun Factor. Complete packages of the Spin Zone Z bumper cars include custom-designed and installed arenas with wireless capability, lighting, sound and operator training. Visit www.amusementproducts.com for more information.