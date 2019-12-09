Japan’s “Most Incredible” Arcade Closed Nov. 17

An article on the Kotaku gaming reviews website recently noted that “perhaps the most elaborately themed arcade in the country, Anata no Warehouse in Kawasaki, shut down for reasons that remain unexplained.”

The 5-story mega-arcade opened in 2009 and closed Nov. 17. It was the brainchild of Taishiro Hoshino, a set designer for kabuki theater. Anata no Warehouse (“Your Warehouse”) was a recreation of the Kowloon Walled City in Hong Kong’s New Territories, the famous slum that was torn down in 1993.

The arcade contained a well-curated collection of retro classics like Gauntlet and Space Harrier, among many others. Be sure to read the entire profile here.