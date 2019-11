The NJAA Annual Membership Breakfast Meeting will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 21 in Room N230AB of the Orange County Convention Center.

“During the meeting, we’ll be discussing what the NJAA has accomplished thus far, and what our plans are for the future,” the association said in an email. “We’ll also share important news and the latest updates regarding the industry.” Learn more at www.njamusements.com.