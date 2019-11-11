Give Back at IAAPA Expo

Want to have some fun that also benefits the nonprofit Give Kids the World Village? If you’re in Orlando for the show next week, you’re in luck. There will be two such events that help the organization, which has an 84-acre resort that welcomes thousands of families for cost-free experiences every year.

First, the 17th Annual IAAPA International Charity Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Shingle Creek Golf Course. Cost is $200 per player; club rental is $53. Space is limited. Learn more and register here.

If golf isn’t your game, on Thursday, Nov. 21, you can participate in the 13th Annual IAAPA Footprints from the Heart 5K Fun Run and 1-Mile Walk – held from 7:30-9 a.m. at Give Kids the World Village, located in nearby Kissimmee. Register for that event here.