Halo Master Chief to Appear at Trade Show

For the second year in a row, the star character of Halo: Fireteam Raven – Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 – will make a special appearance at IAAPA at booth #615 on behalf of Raw Thrills and Betson Enterprises. Two cabinets of the game itself will also be on display.

The companies encourage you to “bring a friend or colleague along and work through the exciting storyline together.” The games will be available at the booth Nov. 19-21 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-6 p.m. Learn more at www.rawthrills.com and www.betson.com.