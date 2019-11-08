New Mexico Fun Center Adds Attractions

Hinkle Family Fun Center in Albuquerque recently made a few upgrades to maintain a competitive edge. The family-owned center just added an XD Dark Ride attraction to their arcade mix, according to KOB4.

“The industry has evolved in terms of following people as they’re playing their video games at home,” said company marketing manager Colleen Wyatt. “We want to look to find things that are going to be a little more interactive for them.”

Open since 1994, the FEC has undergone numerous changes to stay relevant, as all similar businesses have. The center has two game rooms – the Fun Center Game Room and Prize Center and the Lazer Tag Game Room and Prize Center. Combined, they feature more than 125 redemption units, merchandisers and video games. Learn more about their offerings at www.hinklefamilyfuncenter.com.