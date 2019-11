As you’ve read in recent RePlay newsletters, the Redondo Fun Factory recently closed up shop after almost 50 years in business, and an auction to sell everything begins tomorrow, Nov. 9, at noon. It continues through Nov. 10. From the Tilt-a-Whirl and arcade games to signs, antiques, memorabilia and more. To learn more about what they have, call 310-374-9982, or visit www.redondo.com. A full inventory is available here, as well, where you’ll be able to place bids.