New LAI Expansion Pack Making European Debut

The Big Expansion Pack for LAI Games’ Virtual Rabbids: The Big Rideis making its official entrance into Europe during this week’s IAAPA Expo Europe. A preview of the rides was shown at the June Bowl Expo, but the company says this will be the first time that trade show attendees will get to experience the final versions.

The new games that are a part of the pack – Kitchen Catastrophe, Coaster Calamity and Space Skirmish – are currently available for purchase and include new cabinet signage and marketing support materials.

“Like the original three, the new premium VR experiences were created by premier game developer Ubisoft and takes guests on a wild ride through three wacky worlds full of thrills and spills,” LAI Games said.

Stop by Booth #3445 while on the trade show floor in Paris, or visit www.laigames.com for more information.