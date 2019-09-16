Experience ParadropVR at Expo

While you’re at IAAPA Expo Europe, take a look at Frontgrid’s ParadropVR City Flyer attraction at Booth #2424 with Simworx. The virtual reality experience was most recently installed at the King Power Mahanakhon in Bangkok.

Designed to help destination-based attractions engage and entertain visitors, the ParadropVR City Flyer puts guests “at the heart of an immersive adventure with a thrilling virtual reality game created for any location.”

Along with the City Flyer game, visitors to the IAAPA Europe show will be able to preview four new and updated games. Email [email protected] to learn more about the product.