New Industry Marketing Firm

With more than 20 years of experience, the “one-man marketing army” of Andre Lawless recently announced the formal unveiling of Lawless Marketing, serving manufacturers, operators and locations in the entertainment and amusement industries.

Lawless, who has worked with Pokémon, Zero Latency and others, specializes in launching innovative products with “expert marketing designed to build brands, generate leads, attract users and sell products.”

He’s led in-house marketing and consulting engagements, including those of Ecast’s broadband media and jukebox network, the first digital jukeboxes from Rock-Ola and NSM Music and NTN Buzztime’s tablet and trivia network in Buffalo Wild Wings nationwide.

“Too many great products die on the vine or underperform because they are not supported by creative marketing and a compelling story,” Lawless said.

He can be reached at [email protected].