IAAPA Accepting Award Entries

The global attractions industry association IAAPA is now accepting entries and nominations for its annual awards, including the Brass Ring, Service, Hall of Fame and Young Professional of the Year honors.

The Brass Ring Awards recognize FECs, amusement parks, waterparks and many more. Deadlines for each of the categories are August 2 (except for the Young Professional Award – get those in by July 15). Learn more about them here on the IAAPA website.

Click hereto submit an entry for the Brass Ring Awards; here for the Service Awards; here for the Hall of Fame Awards; and here for the Young Professional of the Year Award.

The awards will be presented at the IAAPA Expo, held in Orlando this November. More information is available at www.iaapa.org.