VR Escape Room Experience Available Now from Ubisoft

Beyond Medusa’s Gate, the latest VR escape room experience from Ubisoft, is now available in more than 100 locations across the U.S. and Europe, according to the company.

The game is “an incredible, larger-than-life virtual reality adventure that is designed as a cooperative multiplayer VR experience” where teams of two or four are transported to the world of Ancient Greece. They have to solve a series of complex puzzles by interacting with ancient objects, climbing, shooting arrows and more.

It’s the second game available on Ubisoft’s Escape Game platform. The first was Escape The Lost Pyramid.

Click here to see the locations or visit www.ubisoftescapegames.com for more information.