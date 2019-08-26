Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»MixCast Now Available for SpringboardVR, Synthesis VR

MixCast Now Available for SpringboardVR, Synthesis VR

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

The mixed reality marketing system MixCast is now ready for the limelight on the SpringboardVR and Synthesis VR platforms, according to the company. MixCast allows arcade customers to capture in-VR photos and videos and share them on social media.

“VR arcade operators will be able to show a mixed reality view of players in VR games on monitors in their arcades, for a more social and engaging experience for others in the arcade who are watching,” MixCast wrote.

SpringboardVR operators who are interested in offering MixCast can contact [email protected], while Synthesis VR operators can email [email protected] for more information.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.