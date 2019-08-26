Bindelglass Sales Training Experience Next Month in NOLA

Sheryl Bindelglass, CEO of SherylGolf, is hosting “the only group sales training you’ll ever need,” a 2-day educational event for the FEC industry held Sept. 25-26 at the Dave & Buster’s in New Orleans.

The main topics will be mastering the sales process (finding decision makers and understanding the value of social selling); effective targeting (knowing who to call and when to call); and tools for winning (finding and keeping a well-balanced team and gaining the advantage over your competition).

The two-day session costs $249 per person. Register by this Friday, Aug. 30, to receive a $50 discount. Call 732-302-4439 with any questions. Learn more about Bindelglass on her website, www.sherylgolf.com.