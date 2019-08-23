Foundations 50: FEC Education Coming to Dallas

Frank Seninsky’s Foundations Entertainment University is holding its 50th class from Oct. 15-17 in Dallas, Texas (Courtyard by Marriott DFW Airport North Grapevine, to be exact). Early bird registration is good through Oct. 1 ($395); it’ll be upped to $495 afterward through Oct. 15. A limited block of hotel rooms has been reserved until Sept. 20 at the rate of $179 per night.

The three-day educational seminar program covers all aspects of market and financial feasibility, planning, design, financing, development, marketing and managing a location-based entertainment business for long-term success.

“I wish I had done this two years ago, before I opened my facilities,” said Chad Register about a previous FEU class. Register co-owns Adrenaline Entertainment Center, which has four locations. “There is no doubt about it – what Frank and his crew are teaching me is going to make me more profitable and successful.”

Some of the event topics include: “7 Keys to a Great FEC Design” with Doug Wilkerson; “Building Your Perfect Team” with Frank Price; “Mastering Food Service Operations One Meal At A Time” with Jerry Merola; “Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality” with Kevin Williams; and additional seminars from Seninsky, Peter Olesen and Sherry Howell.

More information is available at www.foundationsuniversity.com.