IAAPA members and non-members alike are encouraged to join up for an evening of networking at Bob’s Space Racers HQ in Daytona Beach, Fla. from 5-9 p.m. on April 25.

Click here to register for the event, which costs $20 for members and $30 for non-members. The price includes a tour of the venue as well. For more information, contact Robert Baldwin at [email protected].