Stars and Strikes Bowls Into Alabama Location

The Georgia-based bowling entertainment center chain Stars and Strikes is coming to Hoover, Ala. (a tad bit south of Birmingham), in the summer of 2020 with a new location, its second in the state.

A 55,000-sq.-ft. facility, according to a recent press release, it will have 24 bowling lanes (including eight VIP lanes), a large arcade and prize store, multi-level laser tag, bumper cars and their custom 7/10 Grille and full-service bar. It’ll also have party rooms and a corporate event space that will seat more than 100 guests.

Learn more at www.starsandstrikes.com.