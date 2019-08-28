Marvel Adventure Lab Has New Comic Templates

The Face Place photo booth Marvel Adventure Lab from Apple Industries has new comic book templates that have been automatically installed for users, according to the company.

Now, customers can choose from 78 frames inspired by comic covers and panels, which are then personalized with their own photos that have been transformed into a comic-style effect. New templates include Venom, Dr. Strange and Thor, which go along with others such as Avengers, Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy. See more at www.faceplacephoto.com.